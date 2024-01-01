Agent of Juventus signing Di Gregorio: Why Liverpool missed out

The agent of Juventus signing Michele di Gregorio has explained how Liverpool missed out on the goalkeeper.

Di Gregorio signed for Juve last week from Monza, with agent Carlo Alberto Belloni admitting rival interest from Liverpool at the time.

Advertisement Advertisement

Belloni has since expanded on his comments, telling Tuttosport: "There was strong interest from the Reds, but I want to underline that it was not a no to Liverpool, but rather the keeping of the word given to Juve.

“We had shaken hands with (sporting director, Cristiano) Giuntoli a few months ago and we wanted to respect the agreement made.

"For a goalkeeper, Juve represents the top club to play at: history says so.”