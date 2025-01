The agent of Getafe defender Omar Alderete admits interest from the Premier League is arriving.

And a move for the stopper cannot be ruled out this month.

Advertisement Advertisement

Agent Renato Bittar told AS: “There are four clubs in England who want him. It’s time to take the leap.

"If it’s not now, he’ll leave Getafe in the summer.”

Alderete's contract carries a €16m buyout clause.