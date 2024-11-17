Agent of Almiron sets clear Newcastle stand

Miguel Almiron's agent Daniel Campos admits he wants to stay and fight for his future at Newcastle United.

The Paraguay has battled for minutes this season.

Speaking with TyC Sports, Campos said: "Although Miguel is not happy with the minutes he has in England, he wants to stay and fight for his place at Newcastle.

"The coach (Eddie Howe) always supported him . When he made a request, he asked him not to leave. It must be a tactical or temporary issue."

On the summer attempt from Charlotte FC, Campos said: "They offered around 18 million dollars . We had arranged a contract with them, but the club rejected the proposal from the United States."