DONE DEAL: Hartlepool snap up ex-Newcastle fullback Bondswell

Released Newcastle defender Matty Bondswell has joined Hartlepool United.

Bondswell has joined the National League team as a free agent.

Also joining the Pool is another former Newcastle player in Kazenga LuaLua.

Bondswell said this week: “I’m really happy to be here.

"I’ve trained with the squad over the last few weeks and it’s been a great experience."