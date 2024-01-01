Agent announces Hojbjerg leaving Tottenham

The agent of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg admits he's leaving Tottenham this summer.

Luca Puccinelli admits offers are arriving for the Dane.

He told Fabrizio Romano: "He told me that every year he dreams of trophies at the end of the season and that he doesn't like playing for nothing. This is his mentality, this is the mission.

"I'm working on the many requests we've already received, yes; but we'll look at all the possibilities after the Euros, during the holidays when we'll spend some time together and then we'll look at the next chapter.

"The national team is giving him back the serenity he lost. I'm 100% sure that whoever signs Højbjerg will get a deal."