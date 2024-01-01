Agent explains Huijsen choosing Bournemouth

Agent Andrea Pellagatti has explained why Dean Huijsen made the move to Bournemouth over the summer.

Huijsen left Juventus for the Cherries after spending the second-half of last season on-loan with AS Roma.

Pellegatti told TMW: "We worked as intermediaries in the deal, Bournemouth's playing philosophy was certainly decisive.

"In a physical championship he tries to play with quality, to start from the back and there Huijsen excels. Coach (Andoni) Iraola plays this type of game and certainly helped the player in accepting the technical project, without forgetting the role of Tiago Pinto who had crossed paths with the player in Rome.

"The chance to have a context consistent with the player, age, championship and level were factors that contributed to the success."