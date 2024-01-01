AEK reach terms with ex-Man Utd attacker Martial

Tribal Football
Former Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is set for a move to Greece.

The 28-year-old has been searching for a new team since departing United as a free agent in the summer.

Martial, who has been beset by injury issues, is in line for a switch to AEK Athens.

According to Relevo, he has verbally agreed to sign for the Greek giants in the coming days.

The club wanted to sign David Datro Fofana from Chelsea, but are instead going to sign Martial.

They will be hoping the Frenchman can regain full fitness and find his scoring form again.

