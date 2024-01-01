AEK move stalls for Chelsea striker Fofana

Tribal Football
Chelsea outcast striker David Datro Fofana is set for a transfer move this week.

The 21-year-old, who is not in manager Enzo Maresca’s plans, wants regular game time.

Per talkSPORT, he is heading to AEK Athens on loan for the rest of the season.

However, the deal has to be concluded within 24 hours, as the Greek window is closing quickly.

The transfer is set to be an initial loan, but will include a £20 million buy option for AEK.

Whether the Greek club pays such a figure is unclear, given their transfer history.

