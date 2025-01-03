AC Milan push Liverpool for Nunez answer

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
AC Milan push Liverpool for Nunez answerAction Plus
Premier League giants Liverpool are not going to part with one of their backup forwards.

The Reds are said to be unlikely to sell Darwin Nunez to AC Milan this winter.Per The Mail, the Reds have not received any significant bids for Nunez as yet.

Reports in both England and Italy had suggested that Milan were serious about bringing in the Uruguayan.

Milan, having just sacked manager Paulo Fonseca, may be in the market for a new forward.

Nunez is behind Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota in the pecking order at Anfield at present.

