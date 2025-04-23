Abramovich to break silence on Chelsea sale in controversial new book this summer

Former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has spoken for the first time about his sale of the club in a controversial new book that will be released this summer.

The 58-year-old will discuss the sale of the club in a new book set to be released this summer after giving his first interview in four years which is set to ruffle a few feathers. Abramovich purchased Chelsea in 2003 and oversaw two trophy-laden decades at Stamford Bridge but was forced to sell in 2022.

This was due to alleged links to Russian President Vladimir Putin following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He has now conducted a two-part interview for a book about the £4.25BN sale of Chelsea to an American consortium led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital that could become a bestseller if he exposes what happened behind the scenes.

Set to be released in late May, “Sanctioned: The Inside Story of the Sale of Chelsea FC’” should be one of the most talked about sporting books of the year and one of the biggest in the club’s history. The Standard report that the book will reportedly include Abramovich’s account of Chelsea’s sanctions, his involvement in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, and his suspected poisoning in 2022.