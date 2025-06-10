Abramovich: I'd like to say proper Chelsea goodbye; I won't own another club

Roman Abramovich says he won't seek to buy another football club after his ownership of Chelsea.

Abramovich was forced by the UK government to give up Chelsea as part of sanctions against Russian citizens after the invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement Advertisement

In the new book, 'Sanctioned: The Inside Story of the Sale of Chelsea FC', Abramovich spoke with author Nick Purewal about the sale of Chelsea and his treatment by the UK government.

On the prospect of owning another football club, Abramovich said: "Perhaps one day there would be a situation where I could attend a match and say a proper goodbye, but nothing more than that.

"I don't have any interest in any role in a football club, certainly not a professional role.

"There might be something where I could help with academies and youngsters, giving greater opportunities to people from difficult backgrounds, if there were an initiative that could make a difference.

"But as for ownership or a professional role at a club, I am done with that in this lifetime."

Trying to help

Despite the accusations from the UK government, Abramovich has been involved in attempts to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine. The billionaire also was at the centre of negotiating the release of five Britons who had been captured when fighting for Ukraine.

But on the consistent accusations from the UK government, Abramovich also said: "'There is an old Russian saying, 'The dogs bark but the caravan keeps moving', and that fits here.

"Whatever I do, people will always accuse me of some kind of agenda. In the end, I have done what I have done simply to try to help."