Abdeslam Ouaddou exclusive: Magical Fulham; Cech v Van der Sar; surreal Rivaldo and Olympiacos

As he looks back on his career, Abdeslam Ouaddou admits competing in the Premier League was the "pinnacle".

Now 46, Ouaddou established himself as a consistent centre-half at Ligue Une level. However, speaking with Tribalfootball.com, he admits his four years on the books of Fulham were a time he is particularly proud of.

Capped 80-times with Morocco, Ouaddou has embraced new roles in retirement as a coach, mentor, and advocate, passionately raising awareness about social issues, particularly racism in football.

In this exclusive conversation with Tribalfootball.com, Ouaddou reflects on his career highlights, the challenges he faced, and his vision for football's future.

"Premier League Was the Pinnacle of My Career"

You’ve played for clubs like Nancy, Fulham, Rennes, Olympiacos, and more. What stands out as your best experience, and what was your toughest moment?

Without a doubt, the Premier League was the pinnacle of my career. Its unmatched player quality, electrifying fan atmosphere, and impeccable organization made it an unforgettable experience. My time with Olympiacos was also special—their fans, especially the iconic Gate 7, are among the most passionate I’ve ever encountered.

The toughest moment came in 2008 when I returned to my former club. My relationship with the coach, who had been my teammate, was strained. It’s true what they say—no one is a prophet in their own country.

Fond Memories of Fulham and Legends of the Game

What was your experience at Fulham like, playing alongside stars like Edwin van der Sar and Louis Saha?

Fulham was magical. I recently revisited the club during Boxing Day, and it brought back such fond memories. From the moment I stepped onto the pitch at Motspur Park and Craven Cottage, I felt at home.

Playing with Louis Saha, a Fulham icon, was a privilege. He had an uncanny ability to score goals effortlessly—we’d pass him the ball, and he’d do the rest. Van der Sar, on the other hand, was not only one of the world’s best goalkeepers but also a mentor—a big brother to us younger players. My time there helped me grow both as a player and as a person.

How was it working under Jean Tigana at Fulham?

Tigana was a perfectionist with a clear vision. He demanded hard work and implemented a beautiful style of play. Beyond the tactics, he was a father figure—kind, supportive, and approachable. His ability to balance discipline with empathy created an environment where players thrived.

Rennes and the Rise of a Strong Team

You were part of a strong Rennes squad alongside Petr Čech, Yoann Gourcuff, and others. What made that team special?

It was a magical time. Under László Bölöni, we transformed into a formidable team, beating giants like Marseille, PSG, Lyon, and Bordeaux. Rennes hadn’t tasted European competitions in years, but we changed that narrative. Brittany’s beauty and the warmth of its people made it even more memorable.

Comparing Greats: Van der Sar and Petr Čech

You played with two legendary goalkeepers, Van der Sar and Čech. How would you compare them?

Both were phenomenal—true leaders with unmatched technical ability. They shared a similar stature and excelled as "12th players," aiding in the team’s build-up play. Their humility and tireless work ethic left a lasting impression on me and should inspire any young player.

Olympiacos and playing with Rivaldo

What drew you to Olympiacos, and how was your time there?

The opportunity to play in the Champions League and join a European powerhouse like Olympiacos was irresistible. Every game felt like a final, and the fans’ passion was overwhelming. It reminded me of the fervor I’ve seen in Morocco and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

How was it playing alongside Rivaldo?

Playing with a Ballon d’Or winner and Brazilian legend like Rivaldo was surreal. Even in the twilight of his career, his technical brilliance and vision were unmatched. What stood out most was his humility—he was a true gentleman.

Coaching Journey and Vision for Moroccan Football

After retiring, you transitioned into coaching. How has that journey been, and what’s next for you?

Coaching was a natural progression. I’ve focused on earning qualifications, including a UEFA Pro License and a Master’s in Professional Club Management. My philosophy emphasizes offensive, high-intensity, positional play, and I’ve enjoyed success with several African clubs.

Looking ahead, I aim to win more titles and continue contributing to football’s growth.

Morocco’s national team achieved historic success in the last World Cup. What’s your take on their future?

Morocco’s semi-final run was monumental, proving that long-term planning yields results. The challenge now is sustaining that success by investing in infrastructure and nurturing talent. His Majesty Mohammed VI’s vision sets a benchmark for African nations to follow.