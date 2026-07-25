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'A great day': Man City star Khusanov pens new five-year contract

Abdukodir Khusanov celebrates after Man City beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final last season
Abdukodir Khusanov celebrates after Man City beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final last seasonFrankie OKeeffe/PPAUK / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Manchester City defender Abdukodir Khusanov signed a five-year contract extension with the Premier League club on Saturday.

Khusanov helped City win the FA Cup and League Cup last season, as well as finishing second in the Premier League.

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The 22-year-old centre-back joined City from French side Lens in January 2025.

He has been capped 30 times for Uzbekistan and featured at the World Cup, playing in all three of their Group K matches.

"This is a great day for me and my family. I am really happy to extend my stay at City," Khusanov said.

"I've enjoyed every minute since I arrived in Manchester and I feel I am growing and learning a lot as a player.

"I have a new challenge now, which is to impress (new manager) Enzo Maresca and his staff and ensure I am in his team regularly. I am determined to do that."

Khusanov is the second City star to commit his long-term future to the club this week after England forward Phil Foden signed a new four-year deal.

City's director of football Hugo Viana said: "We've been really pleased and impressed by Abdukodir's development since he arrived in England.

"We're seeing him grow into a brilliant young man and an outstanding defender – but we know this is only the beginning. His physical and technical abilities are top, he has all the assets needed to be a world-class centre-back.

"At just 22, his best years are all in front of him and his potential to get even better is clear for all to see."

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Premier LeagueManchester CityAbdukodir KhusanovLensPhil FodenEnzo Maresca

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