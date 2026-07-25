Man City's 2026 preseason schedule: Fixtures, results and transfer latest on Enzo Maresca's team

It's a new era at Manchester City this summer following Pep Guardiola's exit and the return of his former assistant Enzo Maresca to take over the top job at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola won 20 major trophies across a spectacular decade in Manchester - including six Premier League titles and the club's first-ever UEFA Champions League crown - so it's a mix of excitement and uncertainty for City fans ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

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City's preseason features three games in Asia - as part of an August tour - followed by the FA Community Shield vs. Arsenal on August 16th, at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium.

Man City's 2026 summer preseason fixtures and results

* All KO times set as UK

August 1st - Man City 1-1 Inter Milan (1-3) penalties

August 5th - K League All Stars 1-3 Man City

August 9th - Atletico Madrid 1-3 Man City

August 16th FA Community Shield v Arsenal (Millennium Stadium, Cardiff - 3pm)

Man City's first game of 2026/27 Premier League season

Following the Community Shield, City start their Premier League campaign at home to Bournemouth on Sunday August 23rd (2pm).

Man City 2026 summer transfer update

The main transfer news for City has been a club transfer record £116M deal to bring in England star Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest with veteran pair John Stones and Bernardo Silva moving on as free agents.

Defensive duo Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake have joined Inter Milan and Fenerbahce respectively while highly-rated emerging stars Pierce Charles and Jeremy Monga have landed from Sheffield Wednesday and Leicester City.