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Man City and Enzo Maresca keen on Chelsea winger Pedro Neto

Man City and Enzo Maresca keen on Chelsea winger Pedro Neto
Man City and Enzo Maresca keen on Chelsea winger Pedro NetoREUTERS

Man City are reportedly keeping tabs on Chelsea winger Pedro Neto as Enzo Maresca plots to raid former club.

Maresca, 46, left Stamford Bridge on New Year’s Day having informed the club that he had held talks with Man City to succeed Pep Guardiola over the prior months.

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According to The Daily Mail, Maresca is now plotting a raid on his former club with Neto, 26, on their shortlist as a potential new winger.

Neto played a key role for Chelsea over Maresca’s 18-months in charge but is unlikely to feature as much under new manager Xabi Alonso.

City had interest in the winger prior to him joining Chelsea from Wolves for £51m and Maresca had struck up a good rapport with the Portuguese while they were together.

Maresca’s side also have RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande and PSG ace Ibrahim Mbaye on their shortlist as Spurs continue to work on an agreement for Savinho.

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Enzo MarescaPedro NetoManchester CityChelseaPremier LeagueFootball transfers