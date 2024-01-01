Edozie signs first professional contract with Wolves

Tom Edozie has put pen to paper on his first professional contract with Wolverhampton after fantastic progression as a scholar.

The attacking midfielder arrived two years ago and has developed well under Richard Walker in the under-18s side.

Advertisement Advertisement

Edozie scored three goals in 15 appearances before being promoted to the U-21's side where he scored a fantastic brace on his first PL2 start against Newcastle United in March.

Academy manager for football, Jon Hunter-Barrett had nothing but praise for the youngster.

“Tom has developed really well, particularly over the last year. He came in late during the first year so, coming into the programme, it was about settling in, finding his feet and forming a bit of an identity. That’s something he’s been able to do."

“Halfway through last year he was able to transition into James Collins’ squad and showed what he can do with a few goals and assists. It’s been nice to see that transition happen for him naturally without us having to force it upon him.”

“As a collective, Tom’s attitude and intent to manage the ball in tight areas to get out and create really excites us. He’s got a change of speed once he gets away and evades pressure, to create chances for himself and his teammates.”