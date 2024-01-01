Tribal Football
Henry quits as France's under-21 coach after Olympics final defeat

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has quit as France's under-21 coach after only a few months in charge.

Henry, who led his nation to an Olympics final defeat to Spain on home turf, has left for personal reasons.

The ex-Gunners and France striker had made a positive impact on the team, delighting home fans as they nearly went all the way before claiming a silver medal.

In a statement released through the FFF, Henry said: "I would like to thank the FFF and the president Philippe Diallo who offered me this incredible opportunity.

"Winning the silver medal at the Olympic Games for my country will remain one of the greatest prides of my life. 

“I am incredibly grateful to the federation, the players, the staff and the supporters who allowed me to live a magical experience."

