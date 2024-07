Arsenal hero Pires: Henry was better than Mbappe

Arsenal hero Pires: Henry was better than Mbappe

Arsenal hero Robert Pires insists former teammate Thierry Henry was a better player than Kylian Mbappe.

Pires won the World Cup with Henry for France.

Advertisement Advertisement

On the new Real Madrid signing, Pires told UEFA: "For me, Thierry Henry was better than Kylian Mbappé.

"It's not because he's my friend. I love Kylian Mbappé. I don't like to compare, but for me Thierry Henry was more complete.

"Platini, Zidane and Henry are on the podium (of the best French players)."