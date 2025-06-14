Toyin Emmanuel exclusive: Building a career in Turkey; taking inspiration from Deco

Toyin Emmanuel is drawing inspiration from Deco and setting sights on Nigeria and Europe

Sapanca Kurtkoyspor midfielder Toyin 'Deco' Emmanuel is aiming high, drawing inspiration from Brazilian-born Portuguese legend Deco.

The Nigerian youngster began his professional journey with the renowned Nigerian side Crown FC before moving to Turkey to further his career.

Initially, his move to the European country was to pursue a Master’s degree. However, he was soon scouted by Erenkoy Acarspor and later joined Kurtkoyspor, where he played a key role in winning the league and securing promotion.

With top European clubs vying for his signature, he is now focused on reaching greater heights in his career and hopes to represent the Super Eagles in the future, should the opportunity arise.

"After my time with Crown FC in the Nigerian league, I honestly thought my professional football journey had come to an end," 22-year-old Emmanuel told Flashscore.

"I decided to shift my focus to academics, which was the main reason I moved to Turkey. However, life had other plans. I was rediscovered and reignited my passion for football.

"Joining Kurtkoyspor and helping the team win the league was a turning point, and it was an unforgettable experience that restored my confidence and changed everything for me.

"That success reminded me that with hard work, discipline, and belief, anything is possible. It wasn’t just about the trophy; it was about proving to myself that my dream was still alive.

"Now, I’m more determined than ever. My goal is clear: to reach the highest level possible in my career. There’s no holding back. I’ve made up my mind to give it everything I have and become the best I can be."

Despite his impressive performances in Turkey, the young midfielder credits his experience in the Nigerian league as a fundamental part of his football development.

He continued: "Playing for Crown FC was the beginning of my football journey. It was there I learned the fundamentals of the game, and I’m truly grateful for the opportunity.

"What I miss most are the passionate fans on match days and the strong camaraderie with my teammates.

"That experience taught me that football isn’t just about technique or talent, it’s also about heart, determination, and the bonds you build along the way. Those lessons continue to shape me on and off the pitch."

The end of Deco's career Flashscore

The Nigerian youngster reveals that former Portugal international Deco is his inspiration, describing the ex-Barcelona star’s determination and mental strength as the ideal model for any young player aspiring to reach the top of world football.

Emmanuel added: "I draw inspiration from Deco, one of football’s smartest playmakers and a former star at Porto, Barcelona, and Portugal. He’s my role model because he controlled games with both his mind and skill.

"His style and intelligence on the pitch inspired my nickname, Deco, reflecting how much I admire his approach to the game."

Nigeria and European ambitions

Despite currently playing in the Turkish league, the talented midfielder has attracted interest from clubs in Italy, Spain, and Germany.

However, his ultimate ambition is to feature in the UEFA Champions League, establish himself as one of the best players in world football, and earn a place in the Nigerian national team.

Emmanuel stated, "It's normal to receive offers from top clubs, but I believe in moving at the right time.

"My ultimate dream is to play for some of the biggest clubs in the world and compete in the UEFA Champions League.

"Personally, I aspire to become a world-class midfielder, winning trophies at the highest level.

"Representing Nigeria’s Super Eagles is a heartfelt goal, wearing the green and white jersey would be one of the proudest and most meaningful moments of my life, and I’ll keep working hard to make that dream a reality."