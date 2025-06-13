Analysis: Five coaches who made the difference in LaLiga 2024/25

LALIGA EA SPORTS came to a close several weeks ago, and we’re now highlighting the most outstanding elements of what has been a thrilling and fiercely contested campaign, with drama and uncertainty persisting across the key areas of the standings right up until the final matchdays.

As always, the end of the season brought both joy and disappointment—teams either celebrating their achievements or lamenting missed objectives.

To reach the goals set at the start of the campaign, it is crucial to have a coach capable of guiding the team and helping players navigate the challenges of each match. This season, all coaches operated at a very high level, but five stood out above the rest.

Hansi Flick: A Total Football Champion with FC Barcelona

The German manager has been the standout figure of the 2024/25 LALIGA EA SPORTS season. He completely transformed FC Barcelona’s dynamic, building a team in his image—focused on possession, movement in attack, high pressing, and extracting the best from his top players. Flick claimed his first LALIGA title in Spain with 88 points and 102 goals scored across 38 matches.

Claudio Giráldez: A Bold and Youthful Return to Europe with RC Celta

There’s nothing better than a homegrown figure to lead RC Celta back to Europe—eight years after reaching the Europa League semifinals against Manchester United. Giráldez arrived last season to secure top-flight safety and has now taken the project a step further by qualifying for European competition. He achieved this with a mix of experienced players like Iago Aspas, Mingueza, Marcos Alonso, and Ilaix Moriba, as well as youth academy talents such as Pablo Durán, Alfon, and Hugo Álvarez.

Giraldez (left) and Perez LaLiga

Íñigo Pérez: The Man Who Made a Neighborhood Dream Come True

Rayo Vallecano’s gamble has paid off spectacularly. Former assistant to Andoni Iraola, Pérez took the reins at Vallecas and, quietly proving his worth day by day, has led the Madrid-based side to a European qualification spot for the first time in 25 years. His success came through an aggressive style of high pressing, quick play down the wings, flair, and an abundance of heart and determination.

Carlos Corberán: The Saviour of Valencia CF

Corberán took charge of Valencia CF when the team was in the relegation zone, facing a highly precarious situation. By season’s end, they were flirting with European qualification. He restructured the team into a resilient, well-organized unit, solid defensively and dangerous on the counterattack—placing significant tactical trust in Javi Guerra to control the midfield.

Carlos Corberan LaLiga

Ernesto Valverde: The Architect of the Modern Athletic Club

In his ninth season in charge of Athletic Club, Valverde led the Basque side to new heights, including qualification for the UEFA Champions League and a run to the UEFA Europa League semifinals, where they were eliminated in heartbreaking fashion with a large dose of misfortune. Nevertheless, it was a historic campaign, returning to Europe’s elite just one year after lifting the Copa del Rey.