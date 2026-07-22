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Amapakabo returns to Abia Warriors dugout after suspension

Amapakabo returns to Abia Warriors dugout after suspension
Amapakabo returns to Abia Warriors dugout after suspensionČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Adeniyi Muyiwa

Abia Warriors have confirmed the return of head coach Imama Amapakabo after he completed a suspension imposed by the club’s management.

The former Nigeria junior international was suspended following the team’s 2-0 home defeat to Kun Khalifat FC of Owerri in the 2025-26 NPFL Matchday 37 Oriental Derby. 

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Amapakabo previously managed Rwandan side Etoile de L’Est and also served as a Super Eagles assistant coach. 

Abia Warriors Executive Chairman John Obuh confirmed that Amapakabo has resumed his duties and is already preparing the team for the 2026-27 Nigeria Premier Football League season.

“Imama (Amapakabo) has resumed duties,” Obuh told Completesports.com.

“He returned to his duty post weeks ago. Right now, he’s preparing the club for the 2026/2027 season. We’re a club driven by the spirit of continuity.

“Yes, there are bound to be disagreements, even in a family. Such issues are always resolved so the family can move forward.

“Right now, our preoccupation is the coming season and we believe that with continuity, team spirit and by correcting the mistakes of last season, we can make a good impact.”

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