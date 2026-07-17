Hearts goalkeeper Liam McFarlane joins Partick Thistle on loan

The 21-year-old arrives after gaining valuable experience as a training goalkeeper with Scotland during the World Cup and an impressive loan spell at Alloa Athletic.
McFarlane previously helped East Fife secure promotion to League One in the 2023/24 season, making 39 appearances.
He followed that with another 39 matches for Alloa last season, although the club narrowly missed promotion after losing to Stenhousemuir in the play-off final.
The young goalkeeper now takes another step in his development by joining promotion-chasing Partick Thistle as they aim to return to the Scottish Premiership.