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Hearts goalkeeper Liam McFarlane joins Partick Thistle on loan

Hearts goalkeeper Liam McFarlane joins Partick Thistle on loan
Hearts goalkeeper Liam McFarlane joins Partick Thistle on loanMartin Rickett, PA Images / Alamy / Profimedia

Heart of Midlothian goalkeeper Liam McFarlane has joined Scottish Championship side Partick Thistle on a season-long loan for the 2026/27 campaign, subject to Scottish FA approval.

The 21-year-old arrives after gaining valuable experience as a training goalkeeper with Scotland during the World Cup and an impressive loan spell at Alloa Athletic.

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McFarlane previously helped East Fife secure promotion to League One in the 2023/24 season, making 39 appearances.

 He followed that with another 39 matches for Alloa last season, although the club narrowly missed promotion after losing to Stenhousemuir in the play-off final. 

The young goalkeeper now takes another step in his development by joining promotion-chasing Partick Thistle as they aim to return to the Scottish Premiership.

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Football transfersLiam McFarlanePartickHearts

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