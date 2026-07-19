Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

Akpeyi backs Nwabali for Nigeria return after Chippa United comeback

Akpeyi backs Nwabali for Nigeria return after Chippa United comeback
Akpeyi backs Nwabali for Nigeria return after Chippa United comebackAndrew Surma / Sipa USA / Profimedia

Former Nigeria goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has backed Stanley Nwabali to retain his place as the Super Eagles' first-choice goalkeeper following his return to competitive football with Chippa United.

Nwabali recently rejoined the South African club after spending nearly five months without regular action. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Akpeyi believes the move will help the shot-stopper regain match fitness ahead of Nigeria's upcoming FIFA international windows and qualification fixtures. 

“He has been excellent, absolutely excellent. Faultless for Nigeria, he has taken them to places. He performed consistently well for the Super Eagles. A lot can change in a season. Football is so fluid,” Akpeyi told FARPost.

“I know he will manage to get back his form and earn the trust of the coaches, then he will rise again quickly. I would not be surprised if he was Nigeria’s number one in the next few games.

“When you are not attached to any team, it is obvious you will not get invited to the national team. Even when you are not playing regularly, it is very difficult to get a call-up.

“He needs to revive himself. But it has started with first getting a team, as it gives him an opportunity to be recalled to the national team. 

“So this could be one of the reasons why he decided to come back home to Chippa United, where he started. At least there, he will get the platform to play and remind people what he can do.”

Mentions
Daniel AkpeyiStanley NwabaliChippa Utd.African footballNigeria

Related Articles

Fulham’s Chukwueze joins Nigeria camp ahead of Portugal friendly

Cameroonian winger Macaulay Zepa signs first Fulham contract

Nigeria’s Stanley Nwabali returns to Chippa United after failed move