Sweden cruise past Denmark at Friends Arena to reach semi-final

A Swedish women's national team brimming with confidence totally dismantled their Danish rivals through a 6-1 win on Tuesday night as Sweden booked their ticket for the semi-final of the Nations League.

Denmark went into the match knowing that only a win at the Friends Arena would give Andrée Jeglertz's side a ticket to the Nations League semi-final, but all Danish hopes were dashed within the first ten minutes of the game, when the Swedish hosts took a 3-0 lead against a shell-schocked Danish side.

Sweden already took the lead 40 seconds after kickoff, when Stina Blackstenius finished off a slick Swedish move against a passive Danish side which in three separate situations failed to clear the danger while keeper Maja Ostergaard certainly also could be blamed for failing to save Blackstenius's somewhat lacklustre finish.

Peter Gerhardsson's side then doubled the lead just four minutes later, when a dreadful pass from Sara Holmgaard allowed Johanna Rytting Kaneryd to come face to face with Ostergaard, who couldn't prevent the prolific Swedish striker from burying the ball in the left hand bottom corner.

The Danish misery was then compounded after ten minutes, when Blackstenius turned provider for Filippa Angeldal to launch a stinging drive from the edge of the box into the right hand bottom corner against a helpless Ostergaard.

Trailing 3-0, the Danes then got a lifeline with four minutes left of the first half through a finely orchestrated attack, when Signe Bruun provided a wonderful delivery across the box for the unrushing Janni Thomsen who hammered the ball past Jennifer Falk to cut the deficit.

The Danish joy was, however, very shortlived as the Swedish hosts almost immediately restored their three-goal advantage, when Karnerud sent a low dangerous delivery across the Danish box where Blackstenius stole in front of Katrine Veje to curl the ball past the reach of Ostergaard.

You would think that it couldn't get any worse for the Danes....but it could! Seven minutes into the second half, Danish schoolgirl defending allowed the Swedes to take a 5-1 lead, when Madelen Janogy was given time and space to curl a cross into the Danish box where no less than three Danish defenders failed to clear the ball to allow Blackstenius to complete her hat-trick.

Then Swedes put the icing on the cake in injury time, when Karnerud fired past Ostergaard from the edge of the box to make it 6-1.

Sweden thereby won Group 4 to qualify for the Nations League semi-final, while Italy took second spot thanks to a 4-1 win against Wales, while the Danes were left with a disappointing third spot.