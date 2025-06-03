Pogba reunion with Greenwood at Marseille ruled out

Tribal Football
Shina Oludare
Paul Pogba’s potential reunion with Mason Greenwood at Marseille appears unlikely, as he is now being linked with a move to AS Monaco instead.

Pogba has been linked with moves to MLS and the Saudi Pro League, while Ligue 1 giants Marseille were also seen as a potential destination - offering a chance to reunite with former Manchester United colleague.

According to Footmercato, Pogba's potential move to Marseille now appears unlikely due to the club’s inability to afford his high wages. Instead, he is reportedly being offered to Marseille’s rivals, AS Monaco.

