DONE DEAL: Bournemouth striker Stuttle joins Walsall on loan after penning new deal

Bournemouth striker Jonny Stuttle has joined Walsall on loan for the rest of the season after signing a new contract.

Stuttle scored 42 goals in 35 games for the under-16s side in his first season before impressing on loan at Farnborough in the National League South last season, with ten goals in 19 games. The 19-year-old has been with the Cherries since the age of 11, and he said he was delighted to sign a new deal as he commits his future to the side.

“I’m delighted to sign a new deal at AFC Bournemouth. I had a good season last year. I started well with the development squad and then went on loan to Aldershot, that was a good experience.

“Then the loan at Farnborough went really well and has put me in good stead.”

He then opened up on his upcoming loan move as he gains more experience ahead of his eventual introduction to the first team.

“It will be a great experience in a great league with a massive club,” he said.

“I am excited to be there. I will give it 100 per cent and everything I’ve got. It’s a massive opportunity for me and one that I’m ready to take.”

Academy manager Sam Gisborne praised the young striker and revealed that he will be watching him very closely next season.

“We are delighted to see Jonny sign a new deal at AFC Bournemouth.

“He has been a proven goalscorer throughout our academy age groups and has gained valuable experience during his loan spells.

“We wish him all the best during his loan at Walsall, where we will continue to monitor his progress, but personally I can’t wait to watch him there.”