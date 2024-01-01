DONE DEAL: Needham Market sign Ipswich winger Valentine

Needham Market have signed Ipswich Town youngster .Nico Valentine

Valentine moves to Needham Market on a season-long loan. He helped the club win promotion from the Southern League Central Premier Division to the National League North last season.

“I'm buzzing to be back. Obviously, it's not coming the best scenario where I've been started off injured, but that's how it's happened,” the winger told the official Needham website.

“I enjoyed it a lot last season and I think over the summer I had some time to think what I wanted to do with my next step, and I think this is the best step forward, so I'm looking forward to getting back and helping the team on the pitch.”

Needham assistant manager Tom Rothery added: “Nico is a really good addition and from our point of view it’s somebody we have worked with before so we know what he will add to us.

“Personally for me, anybody who comes in now I think it is imperative that we know exactly what they will offer and add.

“He’s a really nice lad and popular in the changing room, still came to games last season despite being injured and has been at games this season too, so he’s well known around the club and clearly he’s invested and interested in us too.”