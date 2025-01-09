Ipswich recall Carr from his loan at Gateshead after lack of game time

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Ipswich Town talent Ryan Carr’s loan spell with Vanarama National League Gateshead has ended.

The 20-year-old did not play as much as he and the Tractor Boys were hoping he would.

Having only played three games in half a season, he is now being recalled with a view of setting up another loan.

Per TWTD, he has been playing for the club’s Under-21 side since early last month.

There is a chance he may continue at Under-21 level for the rest of the season.

