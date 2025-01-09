Ipswich recall Carr from his loan at Gateshead after lack of game time

Ipswich Town talent Ryan Carr’s loan spell with Vanarama National League Gateshead has ended.

The 20-year-old did not play as much as he and the Tractor Boys were hoping he would.

Advertisement Advertisement

Having only played three games in half a season, he is now being recalled with a view of setting up another loan.

Per TWTD, he has been playing for the club’s Under-21 side since early last month.

There is a chance he may continue at Under-21 level for the rest of the season.