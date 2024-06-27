DONE DEAL: Wolves defender Tipton joins Solihull Moors

Wolves under-21s defender Oliver Tipton has departed the club for good this summer.

The 20-year-old, who had been at Wolves since the age of 11, wanted to go for regular game time.

The versatile defender, who can also play in midfield, has signed for Solihull Moors.

Wolves’ academy manager for football Jon Hunter-Barrett said: “Oliver’s a player who has been with us for a very long time. He came to us at the end of under-11s and has been with us the whole way through so around 10 years.

“He’s a local boy, a Wolves fan. Now it’s time for him to go and kickstart his career in the National League.

“We’re always looking to produce players first and foremost for our football club. If we’re not able to do that, we look to support them with being equipped and ready to go for the wider game.

“This is an example of where we’ve been able to do that for him.”