Tribal Football
Most Read
Flick says Barcelona ready for Betis; proud to win Supercopa
DONE DEAL: Leon completes move to Man Utd
Man Utd academy starlets Gore and Amass set to leave
Arsenal winning race to sign Real Sociedad's Zubimendi

DONE DEAL: Talented Ipswich teenager joins Woking on loan

Zack Oaten
Talented Ipswich teenager joins Woking on loan for the rest of the season
Talented Ipswich teenager joins Woking on loan for the rest of the seasonAction Plus
Ipswich Town's U21s captain and centre-half Jacob Mazionis has joined Vanarama National League Woking on loan until the end of the season.

Mazionis signed for Town in the summer of 2023 following a trial and has since become an important figure in manager John McGreal's side. He will now join Woking manager Neal Eardley's side, who sit 17th in the fifth tier.   

Advertisement
Advertisement

Cards director of football Jody Brown told his club’s official website about how they watched the young star for a long time and believe that now was the perfect time to bring him in. 

“We thought long and hard about bringing someone in on a permanent deal, but when we analysed the market we just didn’t feel we could get the right one,” 

“Jacob was identified as a young player that could come into our group and add some things we need. 

“We worked closely with Ipswich to make it work, they have a lot of belief in Jacob, and we are excited to play a part in his development. 

“The priority with our recruitment has to be us - and the entire football department feel Jacob will be an asset for the remainder of the season.” 

Mentions
National LeagueIpswichWokingFootball TransfersPremier League
Related Articles
Emery on Villa's transfer business: We have the possibility to sign Malen, it’s close
DONE DEAL: Talented Brighton forward Flower joins Gateshead
Donacien on leaving Ipswich: This is the hardest goodbye I’ve ever had to say