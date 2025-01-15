DONE DEAL: Talented Ipswich teenager joins Woking on loan

Talented Ipswich teenager joins Woking on loan for the rest of the season

Ipswich Town's U21s captain and centre-half Jacob Mazionis has joined Vanarama National League Woking on loan until the end of the season.

Mazionis signed for Town in the summer of 2023 following a trial and has since become an important figure in manager John McGreal's side. He will now join Woking manager Neal Eardley's side, who sit 17th in the fifth tier.

Advertisement Advertisement

Cards director of football Jody Brown told his club’s official website about how they watched the young star for a long time and believe that now was the perfect time to bring him in.

“We thought long and hard about bringing someone in on a permanent deal, but when we analysed the market we just didn’t feel we could get the right one,”

“Jacob was identified as a young player that could come into our group and add some things we need.

“We worked closely with Ipswich to make it work, they have a lot of belief in Jacob, and we are excited to play a part in his development.

“The priority with our recruitment has to be us - and the entire football department feel Jacob will be an asset for the remainder of the season.”