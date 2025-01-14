DONE DEAL: Talented Brighton forward Flower joins Gateshead

Talented Brighton forward Flower joins Gateshead on loan until the end of the season

Brighton forward Louis Flower has joined National League side Gateshead for the rest of the season as they aim for promotion.

Flower has scored eight goals in 22 Premier League 2 appearances for the under-21s and joins a Gateshead squad who are currently in fourth place on the National League table.

“For me, it’s the best opportunity," said Flower.

“There were talks between the clubs and I felt really privileged because that, at the start of January, means a club really want you.

“I’m quite direct, I’m quick and I love being in the box to score – the main goal is to score goals for the team.”

Technical director David Weir also opened up on the deal which he thinks is a reward for his hard work over the previous years in the academy.

“This is a good step into a first team environment for Louis. He has done well with our under-21s and we’re looking forward to watching him develop over the next few months.

“Gordon Greer and his team will be keeping close tabs on Louis during his time with Gateshead.”