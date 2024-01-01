DONE DEAL: Sutton boss Morison delighted landing Ipswich youngster Barbrook

Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Sutton boss Morison delighted landing Ipswich youngster BarbrookTribalfootball
Ipswich Town youngster Finley Barbrook has joined National League Sutton United.

Barbrook moves to Sutton  on a season-long loan.

Sutton boss Steve Morison said: “Buzzing to get Finley over the line… finally. He’s been a player we’ve been after all summer.

“As soon as the season finished last year, he’s been on our radar and we’ve been talking to the guys at Ipswich for a while now and now I can’t wait to see him in action.

“Off the back of The Athletic naming him Ipswich’s academy player to watch this season it’s a great coup for us. He’s a well-rounded midfielder who has lots of quality and athleticism.”

