DONE DEAL: Solihull Moors snap up Southampton keeper Wright

Southampton have confirmed that goalkeeper Ollie Wright has returned from his loan at Yeovil Town and will now join Solihull Moors.

The 22-year-old had a strong first half of the campaign with Yeovil, making 31 appearances and keeping nine clean sheets.

He was recalled on transfer deadline day and will now continue his development with Solihull, who sit ninth in the National League.

With the team just outside the play-off spots on goal difference, Wright will be hoping to make an impact in the promotion race.

Southampton have wished him well for the remainder of the season and will be keeping a close eye on his progress.

His move provides another valuable opportunity for game time at a competitive level.