DONE DEAL: Ex-Palace, Tottenham starlet Bostock joins Solihull Moors

Former Tottenham and Crystal Palace midfielder John Bostock is heading to the National League.

The 32-year-old is set to play for his 16th club after signing a two-year contract with Solihull Moors.

Bostock was previously at Notts County, where he played 66 games across two seasons.

After signing, Bostock said: “I’m very pleased, it’s been a process coming to this decision but one I’m very grateful for and I’m pleased to get the season underway.”

“It was really important where the club was situated as a family man they’re my priority.”

“It came down to speaking to the gaffer," he added.

"Wardy and the project about how they wanted to play and the plans for the club. The club have come quite far very quickly and last year they came so close to taking the next step.”