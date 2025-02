Fulham striker Aaron Loupalo-Bi has joined National League side Dagenham & Redbridge.

Loupalo-Bi signs for the Daggers on loan for the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign.

The move marks Loupalo-Bi first taste of senior football.

The striker has been a regular with Fulham's U21 team this season and hit a hat-trick in victory against Arsenal earlier this campaign.