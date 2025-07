Burnley striker Andréas Hountondji has joined Bundesliga side St. Pauli.

Hountondji moves to St Pauli on a season-long loan.

The Benin forward joined the Clarets last summer and made 10 appearances, before joining Standard Liege on loan for the second-half of the season.

Hountondji left Caen in 2024 for the Clarets in a €4m deal.

The 22 year-old has a contract with Burnley to 2028.