DONE DEAL: Barrow sign Liverpool keeper Winterbottom

DONE DEAL: Barrow sign Liverpool keeper Winterbottom
Barrow have signed Brentford goalkeeper Ben Winterbottom in a permanent deal.

Winterbottom joins Barrow in a free transfer, signing a two-year deal with the option for a third. He  spent last season on loan with AFC Fylde in the National League.

"Barrow mentioned they watched me a lot last year," Winterbottom told the club's website.

"Then for them to reach out and be as positive and as keen as they have been was a real plus point for me." 

Winterbottom is a former Liverpool academy player.

 

