USA coach Pochettino quizzed about Messi sons playing for Team America over Argentina

USA coach Mauricio Pochettino doubts they can secure the international commitment of Lionel Messi's sons.

Thiago, Mateo and Ciro are all budding footballers, with the oldest, Thiago, now 13 years of age.

It's understood all three juniors qualify for their father's Argentina, but also Spain through Leo's time with Barcelona and the USA, as Messi Snr and family settle in Miami.

Asked about the prospect of Team USA capping the Messi sons in the future, Argentine Pochettino insisted: "Impossible, having Messi in the team is anyone's dream.

"With the Argentine blood they have in their veins it would be difficult for them to choose another path other than that of the Albiceleste."