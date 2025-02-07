Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd staff actively discussing early Obi-Martin debut
Slot: Spurs will face different Liverpool tonight
Marseille chief Benatia: We and Pogba would like to do immediate deal, but...
Villa offered Watkins to Arsenal for £60M but...

Thiago Messi scores ELEVEN goals in one Inter Miami match

Carlos Volcano
Thiago Messi scores ELEVEN goals in one Inter Miami match
Thiago Messi scores ELEVEN goals in one Inter Miami matchAction Plus
Thiago Messi is beginning to create a reputation for himself at Inter Miami.

Thiago is the son of Inter star and Argentina legend Lionel Messi and plays for the club's U13 team.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And this week Thiago, in a MLS Cup match against Atlanta,  scored 11 goals, making a decisive contribution to his team's 12-0 victory.

Thiago's numbers this season are impressive. In just five games against his peers, he has scored 24 goals and 12 assists, an average that places him among the competition's most prolific players. 

Thiago has also played for the junior teams of Barcelona and PSG.

Mentions
MLSMessi LionelInter MiamiAtlanta UnitedBarcelonaPSGLaLiga
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Barcelona want Bruno; Liverpool watch Stiller; Man City losing De Bruyne
PSG coach Enrique: Dembele with his ability has no equal
Man City boss Guardiola admits attempt for Inter Miami veteran Busquets