Thiago Messi scores ELEVEN goals in one Inter Miami match

Thiago Messi is beginning to create a reputation for himself at Inter Miami.

Thiago is the son of Inter star and Argentina legend Lionel Messi and plays for the club's U13 team.

And this week Thiago, in a MLS Cup match against Atlanta, scored 11 goals, making a decisive contribution to his team's 12-0 victory.

Thiago's numbers this season are impressive. In just five games against his peers, he has scored 24 goals and 12 assists, an average that places him among the competition's most prolific players.

Thiago has also played for the junior teams of Barcelona and PSG.