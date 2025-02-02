PSG coach Enrique: Dembele with his ability has no equal

PSG coach Luis Enrique admits he's enjoying working with former Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele.

Dembele is fulfillng his potential under Enrique and struck a hat-trick in yesterday's 5-2 thumping of Brest.

Enrique said afterwards: "Ousmane Dembélé could win at Loto Foot. He would win an award (laughs, ed.). Ousmane can become the player he wants because he has no equals.

"If he stays calm and quiet, he can score with his head, with his foot. I'm sure the press wants to make him climb very high and make him a Maradona. He's an intelligent boy, he knew how to take advantage of the moments offered by his teammates. We are enthusiastic about our forwards."

Dembele also said: "Today we must congratulate the team, especially those who made the assists. I am well positioned, in a number 9 role. Before I played more as a right midfielder close to the line, it was difficult to score. We know that we will face them in the Champions League. We must continue with this good form."