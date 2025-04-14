Suarez opens up about Messi's retirements plans: It's hard to talk about a deadline

Inter Miami star Luis Suarez has spoken about Lionel Messi's retirement plans ahead of the 2026 World Cup next year.

The 37-year-old has started the new MLS season in good form with eight goals in 10 games so far and despite winning eight Ballon d'Or awards, 12 league titles, two Copa Americas and one World Cup, it has been revealed that he is not ready to hang up his boots.

Speaking to Ovacion, Suarez opened up on his teammate and his desire to play at the World Cup where Argentina look to retain their title.

“Messi and I talked about retirement in a joking tone, but he's really looking forward to playing in next year's World Cup.

“It's hard to talk about a deadline, about an end. A football player has to prepare because he's not ready yet.

Argentina have already sealed qualification for the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Messi would be essential for their World Cup success as without him, the team would miss one of the world’s greatest ever players who can change the game in an instant.

Inter Miami head coach and Messi’s former teammate Javier Mascherano spoke on the former Barcelona star recently and expressed how much he means to the side who are chasing the title this season.

"Messi is the soul of this team," the former defender said. "Sometimes I feel uncomfortable talking about him because I've known him for 20 years now, and I have to help him in this stage of his career.

"He's a guy who has everything in football. He's the greatest in history, and he's still making the path and guiding the new generations beyond having won everything until the last day he plays on the pitch.

"He wants to win and will do the impossible. Football is just about wanting, but you have to be able.

"And he has that ability because he is the greatest of all."