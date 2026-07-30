Son Heung-min at the double as MLS All-Stars beat Liga MX team

Son Heung-min scored twice to lead the Major League Soccer All-Stars to a 4-3 win over their Liga MX counterparts on Wednesday in the MLS All-Star Game in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Los Angeles FC's South Korean star Son struck in the 20th and 23rd minutes to flip the script after Luis Gabriel Rey put the Liga MX All-Stars ahead.

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"I'm very happy, and I just want to say thank you to everyone," Son said after he was named All-Star MVP.

The 34-year-old former Tottenham star had shouldered the blame for South Korea's failure to make it to the knockout rounds of the World Cup.

But he's been in red-hot form since MLS resumed in the wake of its World Cup break with three goals in three matches for LAFC.

Son pulled the MLS side level in the 20th, collecting a pass from Carles Gil on the left and firing a low shot past goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo.

He put the MLS All-Stars ahead for good just minutes later with a spectacular volley off another assist from New England Revolution playmaker Gil.

Chicago Fire midfielder Philip Zinckernagel's 42nd-minute strike sent the MLS side into half-time ahead 3-1.

Salomon Rondon scored in the 55th minute to keep the Liga MX side within striking distance, but FC Cincinnati playmaker Evander restored the two-goal advantage in the 55th minute, shortly before Vancouver's German star Thomas Mueller took the field.

The MLS side needed the cushion, with Jose Paradela adding some late drama with a stoppage-time goal for Liga MX.

The second straight victory for the MLS All-Stars in the mid-season exhibition extended their record over Liga MX teams to 4-1.

Superstar Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammate were excused from the mid-season exhibition, 10 days after Argentina fell to Spain in the World Cup final.

Miami posted a video on social media on Wednesday showing Messi back in training with his club teammates.

But it remains unclear when the 39-year-old will return to competition.

MLS's biggest draw, Messi has never appeared in the All-Star Game.

The 2023 All-Star squad had already been announced when he arrived in the league that year and in 2024 he was sidelined by an ankle injury.

Last year Messi and teammate Jordi Alba were suspended one game for failing to participate.