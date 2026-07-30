Lionel Messi returns to Inter Miami training after World Cup break

Messi had already joined back up with Inter Miami

Lionel Messi returned to training with his US club side Inter Miami on Wednesday, 10 days after losing the World Cup final with Argentina.

The superstar forward was shown stepping onto the training field alongside his Miami teammate Luis Suarez in a video posted to social media by the Major League Soccer club.

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Since the 1-0 defeat by Spain in the July 19th final in New Jersey, Messi has spent time with his family in his hometown of Rosario, Argentina.

"The pain is immense and it's going to take a long time for this wound to heal," the Argentine captain had written on social media the day after the game.

The 39-year-old had been chasing historic back-to-back World Cup titles with Argentina. He has not yet clarified whether he will continue playing for the national side.

During Messi's post-World Cup absence, his Inter Miami coach and long-time friend Guillermo Hoyos said there was no set return date for Messi or his club and international teammate Rodrigo De Paul.

"They need the time," Hoyos, who is also from Argentina, said a week ago.

"A World Cup is a massive undertaking, there is physical and mental exhaustion. They deserve the space."

Both Messi and De Paul were permitted by MLS to skip Wednesday's All-Star Game in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The MLS fields a combined team of its top stars, this year against a team representing Mexican club sides.

Participation is typically required, with exemptions for injury. But Messi has never appeared in the game, earning a one-match ban for his absence last year.

This year he and De Paul were cleared to skip it due to the short turnaround from their World Cup duties.

The date for Messi's competitive return has not yet been announced.

Inter Miami host Columbus Crew on Saturday, before kicking off their campaign in the Leagues Cup - a joint competition with MLS and Mexican teams - next Wednesday against San Luis.