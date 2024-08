Ream set to return to MLS from Fulham

Fulham defender Tim Ream is on his way back to America after a successful stint in England.

Ream started his career in Major League Soccer, before signing for Bolton Wanderers in 2012.

He has played for Fulham since 2015, managing more than 300 games for the London club.

Now he is set to join Charlotte FC, a recently formed MLS club in North Carolina.

The Athletic states that Ream will complete the move before the end of the transfer window.