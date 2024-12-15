Philadelphia Union whiz Sullivan visits Man City facilities

Philadelphia Union whiz Cavan Sullivan has been in England to visit Manchester City's facilities.

Sullivan made his MLS debut as a 14 year-old last season and will join City when he turns 18 years of age.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "EXCL: Manchester City's future gem Cavan Sullivan has visited the club this weekend.

"Cavan (15) will join Man City in 2027.

"Special weekend visiting Etihad Stadium and his future training ground.Cavan became the youngest player ever to debut in MLS in July."

The young midfielder has so far played three first-team matches for the Philadelphia Union in MLS.

