Newcastle star's move to MLS side has fallen through

Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron's switch to MLS side Charlotte has fallen apart.

The Magpies were hoping to sell the Paraguayan this summer to fund other moves.

However, Chronicle Live states that the club’s valuation is too much for the American team.

Charlotte were willing to bring in Almiron, who previously shone in the USA at Atlanta United.

However, they were not able to reach the £16 million valuation that Newcastle had set.

Now the Magpies will have to hope that another team comes in for the winger before the transfer deadline.

