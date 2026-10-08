MLS chief backs Kane to join Messi in USA switch

MLS commissioner Don Garber has boldly admitted he wants Harry Kane to follow Lionel Messi to the USA as part of a long-term plan from Inter Miami co-owner Sir David Beckham.

Kane remains at the peak of his powers in European football, after scoring 73 goals for club and country in 2025/26, as he won the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich and a bronze medal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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England's captain is in talks to extend his contract at Bayern beyond its current expiry in June 2027 - but he's previously expressed a firm interest in becoming an NFL kicker and Garber claims he could be convinced by a move across the Atlantic.

“I’d love for him to do that.

"For me, it's the fulfilment of the dream that we had to build a proper soccer league that drives a soccer nation. That sounds colloquial, but actually we have that written down.

“We wanted to create something that would have the Harry Kanes of the world say ‘I’d kind of like to play in MLS’. Messi has proved that.

“That was a competitive process, working to ensure we had a dynamic that would be better than going back to Barca, working a dynamic that would not have him want to play in Saudi Arabia.

“Play in Miami, have them be able to build a new stadium and have him set records and be an MVP, and then have an unbelievable goodbye this week from his international career.”

“I don’t think I would say his move here was more important than Beckham's.

“David put this league on the path to credibility and respect. In the prime of his career, he came to LA.

“He came to MLS and showed the world this league can be competitive, it could be respected, it could be fun, it can have great players."