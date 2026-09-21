Romero says Lionel Messi should be "given" the Ballon d'Or "until he retires"

Atletico Madrid and Argentina star Cristian Romero has backed Lionel Messi to win the Ballon d'Or.

Former Barcelona star Messi lifted the Ballon d’Or in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021 and 2023.

Advertisement Advertisement

He has been nominated once more for the iconic award ahead of next month’s ceremony in what is his 17th nomination, with his first coming in 2006, 20 years ago.

Messi grabbed 45 goals and 30 assists in 49 appearances for Inter Miami in 2025–26, won the MLS title with Inter Miami and reached the World Cup final with Argentina after grabbing 8 goals.

The eight-time winner is far from the favourite this year, as he sits behind the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal and Harry Kane is the player most likely to clinch the award.

Now, Messi’s international teammate Romero has backed him to win the award not just this year, but every year until he hangs up his boots.

“The Ballon d'Or should be given to Leo Messi. Until he retires, that’s clear.

“There is no one like him. Surely when he decides not to play anymore, then we will have to see who to give it to!”, told ESPN.

The winner will be announced on 26 October 2026 in London, where former Tottenham striker Kane could become the first English player to win the award in over two decades, with Michael Owen last winning it in 2001.