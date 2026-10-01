Lautaro Martinez prepared for emotional Messi goodbye: Hopefully we won't cry too much

Inter Milan and Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez is ready to wave goodbye to Lionel Messi on his final international game.

Messi is scheduled to play his final Argentina match on Tuesday, October 6th, 2026, against Benin in what will be a farewell to one of the world's greatest ever players.

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His last competitive Argentina appearance was the 2026 World Cup final against Spain, when the South American side lost 1-0.

Messi will make his 208th and final Argentina appearance against Benin after leading his country to the World Cup, two Copa Americas and one Finalissima.

Martinez, speaking on the farewell clash, admits that he and his side will try not to cry in what will be a very emotional day.

"It is always a wonderful feeling putting on this shirt. It's a new cycle, we go again today, and the experience of those of us who have already played in World Cups will help.

"We reunited after the World Cup and the energy remains exactly the same."

"Tuesday's match will certainly be full of emotion, very special and important. Hopefully we won't cry too much."

Messi has set all-time benchmarks of 125 goals in 207 appearances, including 21 strikes at World Cup tournaments. He continues to play at club level for Inter Miami at 39 years old and could still play for several years to come.

Argentina's clash against Benin will kick off at 8pm local time on Tuesday, October 6th, a game where millions will be watching to see Messi off.