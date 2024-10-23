MLS ahead of SPL in battle for Man City star De Bruyne

MLS is emerging as the more likely option than the Saudi Pro League for Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne.

Sky Sports says City have opened a dialogue with De Bruyne about a new contract.

Advertisement Advertisement

But De Bruyne is unlikely to extend as he is tired of the intensity of the Premier League.

The 33-year-old's wife does not want to raise their children in Saudi Arabia, which is why the United States and Major League Soccer are the most likely option for next season.

The most concrete project for De Bruyne right now is San Diego FC.

The team enters the MLS starting next season and has already signed Hirving Lozano.

San Diego are said to be ready to offer De Bruyne the same salary as he earns at City.